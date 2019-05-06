Ratan Tata invests in Ola Electric Mobility to scale EV deployment in India

Electric Mobility said on Monday that of Sons has invested in the company as part of its series A round of funding.

The company did not give further details on the quantum of investment. is also an early investor in ANI Technologies, Ola's parent company.

Electric had raised a sum of Rs 400 crore led by early investors and Matrix as part of its first round of investment. The company was initially established to enable Ola's electric mobility pilot programme in

Bhavish Aggarwal, of Ola, said: "Tata has been an inspiration and a mentor to me personally in shaping Ola's journey over the years. I am very excited to welcome him on board Electric as an investor and a mentor in our mission of building sustainable mobility for everyone on our planet."

Aggarwal said Tata is a visionary who has inspired a generation of entrepreneurs. "We are privileged to have his guidance and support once again, as we work towards our goal of 10 lakh electric vehicles in by 2021," he said in a statement.

Tata said the electric vehicle ecosystem is evolving dramatically every day.

"I believe Ola Electric will play a key role in its growth and development. I have always admired the vision of and I'm confident that this will be part of yet another important strategic move into this new area," he said.

Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments.

Tata's investment in Ola Electric is a significant endorsement of the company's approach to developing an electric mobility ecosystem, including innovations in charging infrastructure, swapping models, and

