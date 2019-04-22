Don't know whether players care enough to play for the club: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's on Sunday admitted he is not sure whether the team's players care enough to play for the club after Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 at the hands of Everton.

"I don't know, I don't know. You've got to ask them, I've asked them. You're not going to get the answer from me. But if you want to play at this club it has to mean more," goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"I want them to be the hardest working team. That's what we were, under Sir Alex Ferguson. You ran more than anyone every single week, a shift up and down that pitch for your teammates, and we have to stick together as a team," he added.

Solskjaer saw Manchester United suffering their sixth defeat in the last eight matches, but he opined that the club needs to stick together to change the fortunes of the team.

"We have to stick together as a team. We can't change the whole squad but it's one step at a time. I'm going to be successful here and there are players there that won't be part of that successful team, but there are many of them that do have it," Solskjaer said.

The offered his apologies to the travelling United fans before turning his attention to the upcoming week as the club gears on to take both Manchester City and Chelsea.

"The fans were unbelievable again and they never, ever moaned at our players which they could have. They've been supportive and I'm sure they will be on Wednesday night," Solskjaer said.

"We've got to focus on these two games. We're still in with a chance to get the points we need for the top four so sometimes, it sounds too easy to say but we have to look forward," he added.

Manchester United next takes on Manchester City on Thursday, April 24.

