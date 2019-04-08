Jalalabad: IED blast kills 2, 5 injured

Two people were killed and five others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jalalabad city on Monday morning.
Tolo News confirmed that the IED was embedded in a military vehicle, after quoting provincial police spokesman, Farid Khan.
The police said that the people who suffered injuries were shifted to nearby hospitals.
However, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
The blast comes after three people were killed and 19 others wounded in two back-to-back roadside bombings in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday.
