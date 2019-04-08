Jalalabad: IED blast kills 2, 5 injured

Two people were killed and five others sustained in an (IED) blast in Jalalabad city on Monday morning.

News confirmed that the IED was embedded in a military vehicle, after quoting provincial police spokesman,

The police said that the people who suffered were shifted to nearby hospitals.

However, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The blast comes after three people were killed and 19 others wounded in two back-to-back roadside bombings in the capital of eastern province on Saturday.

