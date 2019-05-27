EU Parliament elections: Far-right Marine Le Pen declares victory over Macron

French far-right leader declared victory over on Sunday, as euroskeptic parties made strong gains in the (EU)

The voter turnout in this election was estimated around 51 per cent, marking the highest in 20 years, and suggesting more than 200 million citizens across the 28-nation bloc cast their ballot in a poll billed as a battle between populists and pro-European forces, of reported.

Le Pen's National Rally garnered around 24 per cent votes, with Macron's centrists trailing with 22 to 23 per cent votes, according to two polls from Ifop-Fiducial and Harris Interactive-Agence Epoka.

In addition, Italy's far-right League, headed by Deputy Matteo Salvini, also won the most votes with between 27-31 per cent, according to exit polls.

Across however, according to a projection prepared by the parliament, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) is on course to have the most seats in the assembly with 173, down sharply from 216 in 2014.

"I guess that some marginal parties will be less marginal tonight," said as he cast his vote in his native

According to exit polls, Germany's anti-immigrant and right-wing Alternative for (AfD) broke 10 per cent in a national poll for the first time, while the mainstream lost ground and the moved into second place behind the ruling centre-right.

And in Belgium, the far-right Flemish separatist was on course to triple its previous score.

In Finland, the far-fight increased its vote share and retained its two EU seats. The Sweden Democrats were on course to increase their share from 9.67 to 16.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, in his home country of Poland, expressed confidence that voters would not succumb to the approach of what he called "radical political movements, euroskeptics."

But Tusk also admitted that the stakes were high, adding, "The first priority, not only for this institution, is to save the EU as a project, not only at this time but in the long term, and I'm sure that they will manage."

Euroskeptic parties opposed to the project of ever closer union hope to capture as many as a third of the seats in the EU parliament, disrupting Brussels' pro-integration consensus.

The for Le Pen's National Rally, Jordan Bardella, was quoted as saying, "The gains for our allies in and the emergence of new forces across the continent... open the way for the formation of a powerful group."

Another nationalist party, the Fidesz of Hungary's Viktor Orban, was on course for a massive 56 per cent victory, according to a poll conducted Sunday.

EU leaders have been invited to a summit on Tuesday to decide the nominees. The EPP is insisting on German conservative for the Commission, but and some others oppose choosing a parliamentarian.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)