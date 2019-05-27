JUST IN
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone targeting Jizan airport

ANI  |  Middle East 

Saudi Arabia on Sunday shot down a bomb-laden drone deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels that targeted an airport located close to the southern border of the kingdom.

The Saudi-led coalition Air Force was quoted as saying that the drone, which targeted the Jizan airport, close to the border with Yemen, was intercepted and destroyed, Al Jazeera reported.

"While we confirm our right to defend our country, we stress that the terrorist Houthis will pay a dear price," said alliance spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malaki, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi announcement came hours after the Houthis said they used an armed drone to attack warplane runways at Jizan airport. However, the coalition reported no casualties.

The attack comes after the Houthis on last Thursday targeted the Najran airport, also near the Yemeni border, with an explosives-laden drone.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 05:08 IST

