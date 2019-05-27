Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone targeting Jizan airport

-
ALSO READ
Yemen: Houthis say they launched drone attacks targeting airport on Saudi border
Houthi launched missile destroys Saudi ammunition depot
Houthi-led 'armed drones' attack 2 Saudi oil stations
Riyadh, allies confirm striking Yemen, including Sanaa
Houthis violated ceasefire 14 times since Friday: Arab coalition
-
Saudi Arabia on Sunday shot down a bomb-laden drone deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels that targeted an airport located close to the southern border of the kingdom.
The Saudi-led coalition Air Force was quoted as saying that the drone, which targeted the Jizan airport, close to the border with Yemen, was intercepted and destroyed, Al Jazeera reported.
"While we confirm our right to defend our country, we stress that the terrorist Houthis will pay a dear price," said alliance spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malaki, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
The Saudi announcement came hours after the Houthis said they used an armed drone to attack warplane runways at Jizan airport. However, the coalition reported no casualties.
The attack comes after the Houthis on last Thursday targeted the Najran airport, also near the Yemeni border, with an explosives-laden drone.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU