After Christian Michel, India secures extradition of Rajeev Saxena, lobbyist Deepak Talwar in AgustaWestland chopper scam

on Wednesday secured the extradition of Rajeev Saxena, an accused in multi-crore chopper deal scam, and from Dubai, UAE, which comes as a major breakthrough for the investigating agencies after Christian Michel's extradition in December last year.

According to sources, Saxena and Deepak are being brought in a plane of the (ED) will seek their custody from the court where the duo is likely to be produced on Thursday after they land here, said sources.

Talwar is being probed for allegedly concealing income of over Rs 1,000 crore and playing a role in aviation contracts during the UPA regime.

Saxena's lawyers, Geeta Luthra, and said that " was picked up by the UAE state security from his residence on Wednesday morning at 9:30 am (local time) and illegally extradited to at around 5:30 pm (local time). No extradition proceedings started in the UAE."

"He was not allowed access to his family or lawyers or essential daily medicine. He was on-boarded onto a private jet from a private terminal at international airport. When his lawyers were asked to speak to the UAE state security and demanded to understand what happened, they were told that he's on the flight and can't be stopped. When they queried further, they were told to ask the Indian government," Saxena's lawyers further said.

In December last year, the had extradited Christian Michel, a British and alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal scam. Michel was arrested on December 5 last year after being extradited to India from

The (ED) in December last year, in a reply against Dubai-based Saxena's bail plea, had informed the court about the request for his extradition from as he had failed to join the investigation even after repeated summons.

On October 6 last year, a court here had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Saxena after the ED informed the court that he was not joining the investigation even after repeated summons. Saxena's name figured in a charge sheet filed against his wife Shivani, currently out on bail after being arrested by the ED.

The role of Michel has also been suspected in other deals as well as the ED told a on January 5, which sent the alleged middleman in deal to judicial custody till February 26.

The helicopter deal, finalised during the previous government headed by then Manmohan Singh, got mired in the allegations of kickbacks.

According to ED charge sheet, Michel had received kickbacks to the tune of 30 million Euros from AgustaWestland for the deal involving the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters. The deal, signed in 2007, was scrapped in 2013 following the surface of bribery allegation.

