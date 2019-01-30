Noida: New campus of National Museum Institute inaugurated

The new Campus of the Museum Institute was inaugurated by here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Javadekar, said, "There is a huge scope for the courses offered by the institute like history of arts, conservation, museology among others. These subjects and experts in these subjects are the need of the hour to protect and conserve our rich culture and heritage."

He added, " has taken very good initiative for the preservation and systematic functioning of museums. should consider setting up a museum of educational history so that the future generations can understand the evolution of "

Four new courses that are Archaeology; Palaeography, Epigraphy and Numismatics; Structural Conservation and Cultural and Heritage Management, are expected to be commenced. In addition to the regular courses, short-term courses of five-months duration that is Art Appreciation and (Hindi), which are very popular, and are conducted by the Institute to disseminate the knowledge about the country's tangible and intangible heritage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)