Rahul Gandhi back after month-long break, to campaign for Jharkhand polls

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, spending over a month without participating in any party activity, is all set to get politically active, as he will campaign in Jharkhand assembly polls.

According to sources, Rahul will campaign for the party on December 2 for the second phase of Jharkhand elections. His rally has been scheduled in Simdega assembly constituency.

had addressed rallies in Maharashtra and Haryana on the last day of the campaign in the assembly elections in the two states.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the Congress, had two meetings on Ayodhya issue and on the alliance in Maharashtra, but Rahul kept himself away from these meetings.

Apart from this, did not attend the programme on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary on October 31 and even the programme held to mark her birth anniversary on November 19.

joined the Winter Session of Parliament a week late.

Although being in the star campaigner list, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is unlikely to campaign for the party in Jharkhand, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name is not included in the list of star campaigners. It seems that Rahul Gandhi will take charge of the campaign in Jharkhand alone like Maharashtra and Haryana polls.