Cong manifesto for J'khand polls promises farm loan waiver,

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, promising a one-time farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and a stringent law to deal with cases of lynching in the state.

Besides the loan waiver assurance, the manifesto -- released by AICC in-charge RPN Singh here -- pledged to free farmers from the clutches of money lenders and make the process of institutional loans easier.

"An effective 'Kisan Fasal Bima' will be introduced and adequate compensation to agriculture produce affected by pests and natural calamities will be provided, and modern tools and fertiliser will be given to farmers on suitable prices," it said.

The Congress has stitched an alliance with the JMM and the RJD to contest the five-phase assembly elections between November 30 and December 20 to the 81-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)