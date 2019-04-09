JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Indian Overseas Bank reduces interest rate on loans by 5 bps

Rajinikanth hails BJP's poll promise to undertake long time pending project to link India's rivers
Business Standard

NIA questions Mirwaiz for second day in terror funding case

ANI  |  General News 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday questioned Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the second consecutive day in connection with an alleged terror funding case, sources said.

The separatist leader had also appeared before the agency for questioning on Monday after three summons were issued to him.

A three-member NIA team headed by an SP rank officer quizzed Mirwaiz, according to agency sources.

Sources said that Mirwaiz was questioned regarding the seizures made by the agency during raids carried out in February this year and in May 2017.

An advanced Internet telephony system, a 40-feet-high antenna and independent servers were also seized during the raids earlier this year.

They said that in May 2017, the agency had also seized a letter which allegedly stated that some money was paid to a LeT operative.

Shahid-Ul-Islam, who was arrested in connection with the case, had allegedly given the money to the LeT operative at Mirwaiz's instructions, sources said.

The NIA had claimed to have found several incriminating documents, including letterheads of different terrorist organisations during its searches.

The NIA teams had also found electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, and DVRs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 17:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU