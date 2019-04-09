NIA questions Mirwaiz for second day in terror funding case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday questioned Kashmiri separatist leader Umar Farooq for the second consecutive day in connection with an alleged terror funding case, sources said.

The separatist leader had also appeared before the agency for questioning on Monday after three summons were issued to him.

A three-member NIA team headed by an quizzed Mirwaiz, according to agency sources.

Sources said that was questioned regarding the seizures made by the agency during raids carried out in February this year and in May 2017.

An advanced Internet telephony system, a 40-feet-high antenna and independent servers were also seized during the raids earlier this year.

They said that in May 2017, the agency had also seized a letter which allegedly stated that some money was paid to a

Shahid-Ul-Islam, who was arrested in connection with the case, had allegedly given the money to the at Mirwaiz's instructions, sources said.

The NIA had claimed to have found several incriminating documents, including letterheads of different terrorist organisations during its searches.

The NIA teams had also found including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, and DVRs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)