NIA questions Mirwaiz for second day in terror funding case

-
ALSO READ
NIA continues questioning Hurriyat's Mirwaiz
Mirwaiz Umar appears before NIA in terror funding case
Mirwaiz heads to Delhi, to appear before NIA
Mirwaiz Umar to appear before NIA on Monday in terror funding case
Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest ahead of PM visit
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday questioned Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the second consecutive day in connection with an alleged terror funding case, sources said.
The separatist leader had also appeared before the agency for questioning on Monday after three summons were issued to him.
A three-member NIA team headed by an SP rank officer quizzed Mirwaiz, according to agency sources.
Sources said that Mirwaiz was questioned regarding the seizures made by the agency during raids carried out in February this year and in May 2017.
An advanced Internet telephony system, a 40-feet-high antenna and independent servers were also seized during the raids earlier this year.
They said that in May 2017, the agency had also seized a letter which allegedly stated that some money was paid to a LeT operative.
Shahid-Ul-Islam, who was arrested in connection with the case, had allegedly given the money to the LeT operative at Mirwaiz's instructions, sources said.
The NIA had claimed to have found several incriminating documents, including letterheads of different terrorist organisations during its searches.
The NIA teams had also found electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, and DVRs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU