If Article 370 is scrapped then India will become an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir: Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said if the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, then India will become just an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking at a rally here Mufti said, "If Article 370 is scrapped then India's relation with Jammu and Kashmir will be same as Israel's occupation of Palestine."
Article 370 of the Indian Constitution grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Hitting out at Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah, the former chief minister said, "Removal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), protection of Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan, dialogue with Hurriyat leaders and return of the state's power projects were part of the agenda of the alliance."
Reflecting on BJP withdrawing support from PDP in June last year that led to falling of government in Jammu and Kashmir later, Mufti said, "Earlier BJP says yes to PDP's agenda but when it comes to delivering the promise they pulled out of the government."
Earlier on March 30, Mufti warned that if the central government scraps Article 370, its relationship with the state will come to an end.
