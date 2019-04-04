Delhi police official commits suicide by jumping in front of Metro train

A police allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the metro train here on Thursday.

"At around 12:05 in the afternoon, a person committed suicide by jumping in-front-of the approaching metro train towards Huda City Center from platform 1 of Jahangirpuri metro station," the police said.

The deceased identified as 45-year-old ASI Ajay Kumar, was posted in the Communications department of the Police. "Kumar was on leave from February 2 to March 4 but extended his leave for another one month citing medical reasons and was expected to join duty today," the police added.

Following the suicide attempt, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Preliminary probe reveals that the (ASI) was suffering from depression.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation has been launched in the matter.

