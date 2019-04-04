You need a 5-year govt, not 6-month govt: Jaitley

Jaitley on Thursday said that a nation needs a government that finishes its full term of five years and not a government for six months, in a reference to the Opposition's grand alliance.

"You need a five-year government, not a six-month-old government. This is extremely important because influences the lives of the people in the country. Not only this, government formulates policy and the faith of each one really depends on that policy," Jaitley said at the annual conference of (CII) here.

Hitting out at the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), Jaitley said, "We have a proper coalition in our government. But coalition survives in a stable nucleus. You cannot have people making all kinds of announcements as part of their alliance and then sacrifice their regional constituency.""We have to take a fundamental decision that the Constitution framers described as a union of states. There has to be a strong union. For the survival of democracy, you need a strong union. It is a dangerous idea if a federal front ends up making into a confederation of states," he added.

Citing the example of pulling out of Democratic Alliance) over the special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Jaitley further said, "Under the 14th Financial Commission, you cannot give special status to any state. We made special arrangements (for Andhra Pradesh) because we had made a commitment. But, when somebody was in a position to pull out and destabilise you, then the biggest danger comes."

Taking a swipe at the over its manifesto, Jaitley said, "They mentioned that they will bring a law for media. The proposed law will look into over various segments. It will deal with ownership issue. In the 1960s and 1970s, it was experimented but failed. Even the had rejected this idea. What was found unacceptable at that time has come up today."

"The manifesto also says that they will bring a law, set up a commission against the complaint of a Parliament members will hear the complaint against that Actually, this is an emergency thinking and not a regulated economic thinking," the said.

