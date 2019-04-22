Kerala govt constitutes medical team to assist relief work in Sri Lanka

Vijayan led government has formed a medical team of 15 experts to assist the relief work in

The medical team of 15 experts will assist blasts victims. government is holding discussions with the for necessary arrangements to be made for sending the team over to where massive relief operations are underway.

At least 290 people lost their lives and more than 500 were injured in the eight coordinated bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka during celebrations on Sunday.

told that 24 people have been arrested in connection with the deadly explosions. Sri Lankan authorities have termed this a case of intelligence failure.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)