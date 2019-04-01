AIF and NCPEDP organized round table discussion on "Future Focused Skill Development for People with Disability"

Over 50 representatives from the corporate sector and skill development agencies participated in a round-table discussion organized by the Foundation (AIF) and for Disabled People (NCPEDP).

The discussion titled "Future Focused Skill Development for People with Disability" encouraged employers to identify jobs for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in a scenario, where technological advancement is driving and creating newer job opportunities.

Participants also brainstormed to understand the challenges involved to leverage these opportunities to skill PwDs in new-age technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), augmented/virtual reality, and analytics.

With the support of Tarsadia Foundation-USA, advocates for inclusive growth in through the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workforce and acceptance of disabilities within larger communities. Eminent guests present during the round table included Reeti Dubey, RBS, Ankit Jindal, DELL EMC, and Arman Ali, NCPEDP.

During the event, a handbook titled "Access for All" was released. This handbook highlights various accessibility elements crucial for maintaining environments, which are equitable, dignified, maximize independence, and are safe and affordable to enhance for PwDs.

"To be successful in the coming decade, individuals will need to align themselves with future skill requirements in a rapidly shifting work environment. We have shared the responsibility of ensuring that persons with disabilities are not left behind. It is up to businesses and HR professionals to adapt their workforce planning. The Foundation aims to close this gap through the ABLE program that skills persons with disabilities and facilitates their entry into the job market through advocacy, promoting inclusive growth in India," said on the occasion Mathew Joseph, Country Director,

AIF's Ability Based Livelihood Empowerment (ABLE) works with persons with disabilities by providing skill development training and creating employment opportunities for a sustainable livelihood. Since its inception, ABLE has trained more than 14,000 PwDs. With specialized curriculum development for the visually impaired, hearing impaired and orthopedically impaired, and with career counselling. ABLE also builds the capacity of NGOs across India to ensure equal opportunities for all PwDs.

