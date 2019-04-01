'She Shines' aims to inspire 2 lakh women with its 2019 edition

Women all over the country have battled stigma, broken boundaries and paved the path for future generations of women to enter the professional world. With respect to these women, announced that its newest edition will provide a platform for such exceptional women to share their experiences and transform the journeys of younger women as they pursue their ambitions.

provides both an opportunity to the leading women in to spread the word about their vision, work and industry, while aspiring women get the opportunity to learn from and network with leading females from all industries.

" 2019" is a conference for 200 select women to celebrate their womanhood, achievements, drive, challenges and sacrifices in life. It will be held on April 13th, 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel, in The conference will feature inspiring stories of speakers, panel discussions and exclusive workshops from industries like fashion, finance, fitness, and for a female audience. Participants will be able to have meaningful conversations with female entrepreneurs, CEOs, mid-senior executives, bloggers and influencers through this platform.

The highlight of the event will be veteran Bollywood actress, Kamlesh Gill, who shall be inaugurating the session along with other key women. Key speakers from various industries, such as RJ Sayema, Sakshi Tulsian, Gurleen Kaur Tikku, Anupriya Kapur, and shall be a part of the event.

"The idea behind She Shines was born five years ago when Gurleen and I were discussing some issues that women still face on a daily basis, even though the gender equality movement has made significant progress in We found our discussion around this topic so stimulating and productive than we thought, well why not include more women in these discussions? Thus, She Shines began as a place where women can get together and discuss relevant issues, and how women can create a better world for them through new career opportunities.

Our pilot edition was loved by all and we have decided to revive it into a regular event that will take place in different cities in days to come. We aim to reach more than two lakh women through the online and offline promotion of this event," said Gurpreet Singh Tikku, Co-founder, She Shines.

"The many 'She' in our lives shine in whichever roles they play - be it as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, homemaker, She Shines aims to be an ode to celebrate womanhood. It is a platform for women to take inspiration from one another and to empower their passions, dreams and ambitions in each step of their lives," said Gurleen Kaur Tikku, Co-founder, She Shines.

