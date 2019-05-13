AIFF confirm teams for upcoming Intercontinental Cup

Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday confirmed that will play Syria, DPR Korea and in the second edition of

won the first edition of the tournament after they overpowered in the final. and Chinese were the other two teams that took part in the last edition.

AIFF feels that this tournament will help India ahead of Qualifiers.

"The AIFF and their partners FSDL have finalised an annual calendar for the Men's In June, the is scheduled to participate in the King's Cup in where we play Curacao in our first match, and then either or These matches will hold us in good stead for Qualifiers starting in September 2019," Das said.

"I need to thank the respective Football Federations of Syria, Tajikistan, and DPR Korea for agreeing to come over for the four-nation event," he added.

The tournament will kickstart from July 7 and will conclude on July 17.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)