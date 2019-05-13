AIFF confirm teams for upcoming Intercontinental Cup

-
All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday confirmed that India will play Syria, DPR Korea and Tajikistan in the second edition of Intercontinental Cup.
India won the first edition of the tournament after they overpowered Kenya in the final. New Zealand and Chinese Taipei were the other two teams that took part in the last edition.
AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das feels that this tournament will help India ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.
"The AIFF and their partners FSDL have finalised an annual calendar for the Men's National Team. In June, the National Team is scheduled to participate in the King's Cup in Thailand where we play Curacao in our first match, and then either Vietnam or Thailand. These matches will hold us in good stead for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers starting in September 2019," Das said.
"I need to thank the respective Football Federations of Syria, Tajikistan, and DPR Korea for agreeing to come over for the four-nation event," he added.
The tournament will kickstart from July 7 and will conclude on July 17.
