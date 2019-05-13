India Open 2019: Mary Kom to make competitive debut in 51kg

Indian is all set to make her competitive debut at home in 51kg in the upcoming 2nd edition of Open Tournament to be held in

Olympic qualification round is just around the corner and this tournament will help Mary Kom, who opted not to participate in the Asian Champions last month, to prepare well for the qualification.

"I have been preparing well for 51kg category. Having got a real hand idea of the competition in this class in Germany, I am ready to give my best at this tournament and test myself ahead of the World Championships," said in a statement.

"I am glad the event will be hosted in this time. With the North-East being a powerhouse of talent, I hope this gives an opportunity to the youngsters to watch and get inspired by watching us live," she added.

Whereas, Ajay Singh, of the Federation of (BFI), feels that Open is a great opportunity for the Indians boxers.

" is a great opportunity for the Indian boxers. In the run-up to their preparations for the World Championships, they will be facing some of the top boxers including and World champions," Singh said.

"BFI vision is to take to every corner of the country. Staging the second edition of in will give a step in that direction and a chance to bring world-class boxers to the North-East region which has already contributed many Indian boxing success stories for India and will inspire the next generation to take up the sport in a much bigger way," he added.

The prize money for the tournament is $70,000 and will commence from May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)