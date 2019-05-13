India Open 2019: Mary Kom to make competitive debut in 51kg

-
Indian boxer Mary Kom is all set to make her competitive debut at home in 51kg in the upcoming 2nd edition of India Open Boxing Tournament to be held in Guwahati.
Olympic qualification round is just around the corner and this tournament will help Mary Kom, who opted not to participate in the Asian Champions last month, to prepare well for the qualification.
"I have been preparing well for 51kg category. Having got a real hand idea of the competition in this class in Germany, I am ready to give my best at this tournament and test myself ahead of the World Championships," said Mary Kom in a statement.
"I am glad the event will be hosted in Assam this time. With the North-East being a powerhouse of talent, I hope this gives an opportunity to the youngsters to watch and get inspired by watching us live," she added.
Whereas, Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), feels that India Open is a great opportunity for the Indians boxers.
"The India Open is a great opportunity for the Indian boxers. In the run-up to their preparations for the World Championships, they will be facing some of the top boxers including Asian Games and World champions," Singh said.
"BFI vision is to take boxing to every corner of the country. Staging the second edition of the India Open in Assam will give a step in that direction and a chance to bring world-class boxers to the North-East region which has already contributed many Indian boxing success stories for India and will inspire the next generation to take up the sport in a much bigger way," he added.
The prize money for the tournament is $70,000 and will commence from May 20.
