Valverde terms victory against Getafe 'essential'

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said their 2-0 victory against Getafe in the ongoing La Liga on Sunday helped his side "get rid of the ghosts in our heads."
Barcelona faced a defeat in the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final. Therefore, Valverde feels that this victory over Getafe was an 'essential' one.
"For us, a victory was essential to get rid of the ghosts in our heads," Goal quoted Valverde, as saying.
"Messi is making an effort to overcome the bad taste in his mouth. We all had high hopes to be in the Champions League final and we have to move forward," he added.
Moreover, Valverde said his side will bounce back and their target, as of now, is Copa del Rey final.
"Everyone will bounce back, although at the beginning it's hard. We have the Copa del Rey final in mind," he said.
Although Barcelona was unable to proceed in the Champions League, they have already sealed the La Liga title and will compete with Eibar on May 19 in the final game of the league campaign.
Also, they will face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 25.
