AIIMS conducts yoga workshop, ahead of World Yoga Day

All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi organized a yoga seminar on Sunday morning in the run-up to the fifth international yoga day on the June 21.
This initiative was taken up by the department of Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR), AIIMS.
"We have set yoga workshops in all the departments throughout the week to inculcate the habit of yoga and reduce stress amongst the medical staff of AIIMS. The entire faculty of AIIMS on the 21st of June will partake in yoga too," said Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director.
The seminar was attended by the faculty of AIIMS. The attendees struck yoga poses as guided by the skilled yoga instructors.
"The aim of the CIMR is to study the mechanism of yoga's effect in the body and on diseases. The CIMR has over 20 projects based on the scientific effects of yoga on stress, respiratory and heart-related diseases," added Dr Randeep.
This push for yoga was first brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, where he expressed his hope to mark 21st June as the international yoga day.
The Prime Minister's push towards yoga and the awareness towards the benefits of yoga has been a personal project
The Prime Minister has also posted a 3D instructional video of him doing yoga on Twitter, today.
