Former Rapolu has written a letter to Dr Nishank to observe October 15, the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, as Students Day.

Rapolu proposed to observe as Students Day throughout the country, in correlation with the United Nations, where this day has already been declared as World Students Day.

"I pray for your prompt expeditious initiative to declare October 15 as Students Day and ensure to observe befittingly in all the educational institutions of all levels, so that as the Missile Man dreamt, you can utilize the day as the occasion to ignite the minds of our students" mentioned in the letter.

Bhaskar highlighted the importance of the event by adding, BJP played a pivotal role in electing Dr APJ as the of and the also commemorated his memory by naming an important road in the capital after him.

He urged the to observe this day with same ignite and enthusiasm, just like the entire nation observes other sensitizing events like June 21 as World Yoga Day and August 7 as National Handloom Day.

Since the day Dr APJ passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation.

