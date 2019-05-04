Air India announces additional flight for passengers stranded at Bhubaneswar

The has announced an additional flight for passengers stranded at airport due to cyclone Fani. The flight will leave for from Airport at 3 pm and from to at 5.45 pm.

Also, on Saturday announced the recommencement of operation from 9.45 am at The of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the cancellation of all flights to and from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports due to the cyclone on Thursday.

The carrier also stepped forward and decided to ship free of cost relief material to cyclone-affected areas in the state by any NGO, Civil society, etc.

Heavy rains along with over wind speed of over 175 kmph battered as cyclone Fani made landfall close to the temple town of on Friday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in the state.

The cyclone, which crossed coast close to coast between 8 am and 10 am, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Khordha districts.

