Air India announces additional flight for passengers stranded at Bhubaneswar

The Air India has announced an additional flight for passengers stranded at Bhubaneswar airport due to cyclone Fani. The flight will leave for Bhubaneswar from Delhi Airport at 3 pm and from Bhubaneswar to Delhi at 5.45 pm.
Also, Air India on Saturday announced the recommencement of operation from 9.45 am at Kolkata Airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the cancellation of all flights to and from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports due to the cyclone on Thursday.
The national carrier also stepped forward and decided to ship free of cost relief material to cyclone-affected areas in the state by any NGO, Civil society, Self Help Group etc.
Heavy rains along with over wind speed of over 175 kmph battered Odisha as cyclone Fani made landfall close to the temple town of Puri on Friday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in the state.
The cyclone, which crossed Odisha coast close to Puri coast between 8 am and 10 am, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Khordha districts.
