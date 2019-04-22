Air strikes, explosions rock Tripoli suburb

Several air strikes and explosions shook Libya's capital on Sunday.

Residents said that they saw an aircraft circling for more than 10 minutes over the city and explosions were heard across Tripoli's southern districts.

This comes a day after clashes broke out in after the forces loyal to Unity Government on Saturday launched a counterattack against renegade Khalifa Haftar's fighters.

has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim (GNA) governs Libya's western region from

Military sources have said that both sides are using ageing Soviet and Russian fighter jets.

More than 200 people have lost their lives and 913 have been wounded ever since clashes erupted in the region as Haftar's advanced towards Tripoli. According to the United Nations, nearly 30,000 have been displaced so far amid hostilities in the country.

While the has primarily backed the GNA which is led by Fayez al-Sarraj, American diplomats and military officers have maintained contacts with backed Haftar.

Most of the international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

