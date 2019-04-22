Amid rising tensions, Imran Khan reaches Iran on maiden visit

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday arrived in Tehran on a two-day official visit to Iran. This is his first visit to the neighbouring country.
Khan will meet Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani as well as other officials in Tehran on Monday, reported Al-Arabiya.
During the meetings, the leaders are expected to discuss bilateral ties, border security, counter-terrorism and regional issues.
Before reaching Tehran, Khan made a stopover at Mashhad.
The Pakistan PM was scheduled to visit Tehran in January but the visit was postponed due to unexplained reasons.
Khan's visit to Iran comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Both have accused each other of not doing enough to stamp out armed groups.
Pakistan recently announced that it will be fencing its border with Iran in the wake of the Ormara incident in which 14 Pakistanis were killed on the Makran Coastal Highway.
Following the attack, Pakistan lodged a strong protest with Iran for not taking action against the group responsible for the incident.
In February, Iran accused Islamabad of harbouring the terror outfit responsible for the deadly attack in which 27 members of Iran's elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps were reportedly killed.
The two countries share a nearly 1,000 km long border. In recent years, Iran has witnessed several cross-border attacks carried out by Pakistan based Jaish al-Adland other affiliated groups.
