Aircel-Maxis case: Special CBI court extends protection to Chidambaram, Karti till May 30

A special on Monday extended till May 30 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union P Chidambaram and his son in the Aircel-Maxis case.

O P Saini extended the protection after A M Singhvi, appearing for the Chidambaram, made a request in this regard.

appearing for CBI and ED sought more time to complete the probe.

"We want to interrogate both the accused in the custody after receiving the Letters Rogatory (LR). They are fully protected by judicial order. Karti keeps filing applications to travel abroad to play tennis and he does not want to cooperate in the investigation. He is enjoying life," argued Mehta.

The court asked the to show the file on what material has been collected.

Earlier on April 26, the Court extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union P Chidambaram and his son in connection with the Aircel-Maxis cases till May 6.

The cases are being probed by the (CBI) and the (ED).

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was India's

According to rules and foreign direct investment (FDI) policy of the Central government, Chidambaram was only empowered to give approval to proposals involving foreign investment up to Rs 600 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)