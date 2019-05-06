Sacked BSF personnel Tej Bahadur moves SC challenging EC's rejection of his nomination

Sacked (BSF) personnel, Bahadur Yadav, on Monday knocked at the doors of the challenging the Election Commission's (EC) decision to reject his nomination to contest polls as (SP) candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency.

appearing for Bahadur, former Head in the BSF, mentioned the matter before the for urgent hearing who said that he will decide on a date for the same.

Bahadur through his plea sought direction to allow him to contest the Lok Sabha Election from the seat.

The petition sought direction to quash the May 1 order passed by the of the EC rejecting his nomination paper filed on April 29, on the ground of his failure to furnish a certificate [in view of Section 9 & Section 33 (3) of the Representation of the People Act 1951] to the effect that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the state.

"...decision seems to have been taken keeping in mind the sensitivity of the contest in Constituency and to give walkover to the candidate of the ruling party by disqualifying the Petitioner whose candidature was gaining momentum and was therefore also supported by the main opposition alliance of two major political parties in the state," the plea said.

" completely failed to appreciate that the Petitioner had produced his dismissal letter along with his nomination paper which clearly shows that he was dismissed from service for alleged indiscipline and not for Corruption or Disloyalty to State," the plea contended.

Claiming that rejection of nomination was unreasonable. Bahadur said, "Rejection of nomination under Section 36 of the Act of 1951 is not only erroneous, arbitrary and malafide but also shows failure of the in not invoking the constitutional powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, to remedy the present situation, for ensuring free and fair election including equal participation, rather acted unmindful to Rule of Law."

had posted four videos on the in January 2017, which showed him complaining about at his camp along Indo- border in

He was named candidate from Varanasi on April 29 and was set to take on Earlier, he was in the fray as an

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)