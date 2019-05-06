China won't participate in trilateral talks on nuclear disarmament with Russia, USA

on Monday dismissed the probability of holding any trilateral talks on with the USA and Russia, which were proposed by US recently.

" opposes any incidents of anybody speaking on China's behalf and will not participate in any talks on a trilateral agreement on nuclear disarmament," Sputnik quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry's as saying.

This comes after Trump proposed to hold talks with on a new nuclear treaty, adding that the negotiations could eventually include as well.

While has welcomed the proposal while seeking more information, China has outrightly dismissed any probability.

This comes as both the and have suspended their obligations towards the Cold Era-dated Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The accord was aimed at and was signed between former US and

The two sides agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (310 and 3,400 miles) through the signing of the treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)