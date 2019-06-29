Akash Vijayvargiya gets bail; justice prevails, says his counsel

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Saturday got bail in the assault case from a special court here, which his counsel Pusyamitra Bhargava termed as the victory of justice.

The special court judge Suresh Singh, while granting him bail, asked Vijayvargiya to produce two bonds of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 and two sureties of the like amount.

Talking to media persons, Vijayvargiya's counsel Bhargava said: "Justice has won today. The judge found our contentions right."

Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on June 26 for thrashing a municipal officer with a cricket bat in Indore.

The officer was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. The legislator also slapped the officer three times before the police stopped him.

A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Akash, while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, had claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash claimed that the officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict the people from the building that had to be demolished.

