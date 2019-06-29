Akash Vijayvargiya granted bail in assault case

A special court on Saturday granted bail to BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat,\ in Indore.

On June 26, Akash, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, with a ricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police stopped the legislator.

A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Speaking to media after the incident, Akash while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation, without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash claimed that officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict people from the building that had to be demolished.

The case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court. He is currently under judicial custody till July 7.

