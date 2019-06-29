JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Plane carrying anti-Pak banners fly over Headingley cricket ground in Leeds
Business Standard

Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Fadnavis chair meeting to discuss issues of housing sector

ANI  |  General News 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday met representatives of the real estate industry during a meeting on the housing sector here.

Maharashtra Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Yogesh Sagar, government officials and representatives from the housing sector were present in the meeting.

This meeting had been called to address various issues of the housing sector and achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for affordable housing for all. The issues related to slum rehabilitation were also discussed in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 19:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU