Akhilesh Yadav submits memorandum to Governor over 'deteriorating law and order situation'

(SP) Yadav on Saturday submitted a memorandum to over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The meeting at Raj Bhavan comes a week after he condemned the murder of a minor girl in Aligarh.

"Is this the new India, where daughters are raped and murdered? Girls are not safe under this government. What is the government doing? Is this what a looks like? It is unfortunate that these incidents are happening even today," said Yadav.

The girl's mutilated body was found in a garbage dump on June 2. In a tweet on June 12, Yadav had said: "Rapes, murders and political killings are increasing at an alarming rate. The is chairing meetings upon meetings but the law and order situation is only deteriorating. Now the of the bar council of has been shot. Even upholders of the law are not safe.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)