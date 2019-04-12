Albert van der Merwe announced as new talent pathway manager

-
Cricket Ireland on Thursday announced the appointment of Albert van der Merwe, former Ireland cricketer, as the new national talent pathway manager and coach.
The board has specially created this role to oversee the Ireland talent pathway programme.
"I am honored to have been considered and naturally delighted to have been offered this role. The role is at the heart of developing future international players for the international teams, something that I'm very excited to be a part of. I'm hoping to build on the great work that has been done by so many to get Irish cricket firmly on the world stage and I hope to help with the continuous progression of the game across the island," Albert Van der Merwe said through a statement issued by Cricket Ireland.
Ed Joyce, the former Ireland and England cricketer has been appointed as a batting consultant focusing on the youth and academy talent and the senior women's team.
Ryan Eagleson, the former Ireland cricketer will expand his current academy coaching duties to oversee talent pathway coaching on-the-ground across Northern Ireland.
"We are gradually improving and expanding our coaching support structures within the national set-up, and we are delighted to have appointed Albert, who emerged from a field of local and international candidates as the person we believe can shape and move this challenging role forward. His role has been created to feed the recruitment processes of the most talented young players from schools, clubs and Provincial Unions to the Cricket Ireland Shapoorji Pallonji National Academy and Inter-Provincial structure, which provides them with the opportunity of achieving their potential," Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director for Cricket Ireland said through a statement issued by Cricket Ireland.
The new roles will be reporting to Pete Johnston, Cricket Ireland Academy, and performance manager.
