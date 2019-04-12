Cricket West Indies names new head coach ahead of World Cup

(CWI) has named as the new coach for the team, ahead of the International Council (ICC) Men's World Cup, replacing

has not just announced the replacement of the team's head coach, he also changed the entire selection panel, with coming in place of as interim

"We are confident that in Mr Haynes we have found an who shares the philosophy of inclusiveness and shares our selection policy," ICC quoted Skerritt as saying.

"We have no doubt Mr Haynes will engage with players everywhere, strictly in the interest of what is best for [Reifer] has lived the same principles of West Indian excellence that we now insist much prevail in our cricket," he added.

Skerritt also indicated that there will be fundamental changes in the West Indies' selection policy by making players available for selection who were in the past had been 'secretly but actively victimised'. "We have found it necessary to immediately adjust our selection policy to become more open, inclusive and player-centric," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)