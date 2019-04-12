IPL 2019: Dhoni fined after altercation with umpires

(CSK) has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee after his fierce-on field argument with the umpires during his team's thrilling last-ball win over (RR) at the in on Thursday.

" Dhoni, the captain, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of during his team's match against at Jaipur," an official statement said.

" admitted to the Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL's Code of and accepted the sanction," he added.

The incident took place after was dismissed for 58 runs off 43 balls while CSK was chasing a target of 152. Following his dismissal, RR's bowled a high-full toss delivery to that was above the waist.

While umpire Ulhas Gandhe was about to signal the delivery as a non-bell, Bruce Oxenford, standing at square leg, said it was a legitimate delivery. Seeing this, Santner and Ravindra Jadeja got into an argument with the umpires.

A visibly-upset Dhoni, who was standing at the dugout, charged onto the field and got involved into an altercation with the match officials. But, the umpires stood with their decision.

With three required off the last ball, Santner finished off the game in style, smashing off a six off Stokes.

With the win, Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious career, becoming the to register 100 wins in the (IPL).

CSK now sits at the top of the table with 12 points, having won six games and losing a solitary game in seven of their matches played so far in the tournament.

