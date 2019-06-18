Alcohol ads influence intentions to intervene in sexual assault situations: Study

According to a recent study, advertising may contribute to beliefs associated with alcohol-facilitated

College students who viewed advertisements that included objectified images of women were less likely than others to report intentions to intervene in alcohol-facilitated situations, the findings suggested.

The role of in the has long been an interest among communication scholars, but few have examined whether may contribute to beliefs associated with alcohol-facilitated sexual assault.

The authors of the study concluded that individuals' perceptions of alcohol advertisements moderate the relationship between exposure to objectifying alcohol advertisements and intentions to intervene in sexual assault situations.

"This study estimates some of the ways and the objectification of women in alcohol ads could affect college students' intentions to intervene in sexual assaults linked to alcohol," said Stacey Hust, in the college of communication and the study's

According to Hust, Understanding the real-life consequences of exposure to and perceptions of this type of advertising can help mitigate the risk of sexual assault among college students, female college students in particular.

The authors found that while most of the 1208 college students at a that participated in the study reported that they intended to intervene in an alcohol-facilitated sexual assault, women reported significantly greater intentions to intervene than men.

Further, exposure to alcohol ads and perceptions of the women in the ads made a difference as to whether individuals expressed intentions to intervene in a sexual assault situation.

The results of the study largely support objectification theory, which suggests that perceptions of women as powerless objects result in individuals' negative treatment of women.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)