Algeria's Parliament to elect interim president on Apr 9

Algerian lawmakers will meet at the Parliament on April 9 to elect an interim President, days after stepped down from the post owing to widespread protests which forced the ailing 82-year-old leader to concede power.

"It was decided to hold a meeting of the two chambers of parliament on Tuesday (April 9) at 9:00 am (08:00 GMT)," the upper house of said in a statement on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported quoting

According to the country's constitution, the of the Parliament's upper house should take the reins as the interim The should hold the post for about 90 days, during which a should be held.

Currently, 77-year-old serves as the of the upper house of

On April 2, resigned as Algeria's before his mandate was to end on April 28, after remaining in power for about 20 years.

This came after a press statement issued by Bouteflika's office had said that the will take steps to ensure "state institutions continue to function during the transition period", adding, his "resignation would occur before April 28, 2019".

The statement further noted that the 82-year old leader would "take important measures to ensure the continuity of the functioning of the state institutions during the period of transition."

has been witnessing protests since February against following his announcement that he was keen on contesting for a fifth term. However, he later gave in to the protesters' demands and abandoned his re-election bid.

Bouteflika had also delayed the indefinitely, originally scheduled to take place on April 18, and stated that he would only step down after a new Constitution was passed.

Protests continued over Bouteflika's continued hold of power, after which the 82-year-old ailing leader decided to step down from the post, thereby succumbing to public pressure.

Bouteflika rarely made public appearances since suffering a in 2013.

