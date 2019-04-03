Algerian President Bouteflika steps down

Ailing Algerian on Tuesday stepped down from his post before his mandate ends on April 28, reported on Monday.

confirmed the reports after citing a short statement published by the state-run Press Agency, which said, " of the Republic has officially notified of the of his decision to end his term as President of the Republic".

Tuesday's announcement comes after an earlier press statement issued by the Bouteflika's office said that the president will take steps to ensure "state institutions continue to function during the transition period", adding, his "resignation would occur before April 28, 2019".

The statement further noted that the 82-year old President would "take important measures to ensure the continuity of the functioning of the state institutions during the period of transition."

Bouteflika's resignation announcement also comes one week after the country's called for Bouteflika to resign.

On April 1, reiterated his call for the application of a provision in the Algerian Constitution that could remove the president on account of his failing health.

has been witnessing protests since February against the President following his announcement that he will be contesting for a fifth term.

Bouteflika later gave in to protesters demands and abandoned his re-election bid but also delayed the indefinitely and said that he will only step down after a new Constitution is passed.

Bouteflika has rarely made public appearances since suffering a in 2013.

Under Article 102 of the Algerian Constitution, the could ask Parliament to declare a President to be unfit to rule the country if he or she is unable to fully exercise his functions due to ill-health.

