Aligarh: Petrol pumps stop giving fuel to two-wheeler riders without helmet

Petrol pumps in Aligarh have stopped giving fuel to two-wheeler riders who come in without wearing

The directions for not giving petrol to two-wheeler riders who come without was issued by (DM)

Petrol owners and workers have started instructing people who come to pumps to always carry a helmet. They have also been turning back numerous customers for coming without a helmet.

Amanullah Khan, a social worker, welcomed the move by the DM and said he was pleased that the rule was being strictly followed.

"I myself came in without a helmet and was denied petrol in almost all the pumps I visited in Aligarh today. I congratulate the DM and his entire team for this initiative and think it should be strictly followed for the safety of the public. This will save a lot of lives," Khan told ANI here.

Petrol owners and managers too welcomed the move and said although they might be facing a little bit of difficulty still, it would save the lives of many people.

"This is a good move, are important for the safety of the riders. Some people, however, are taking helmets from others just to fill petrol, this should not be done. The DM's move is a good one, we are relaxing it only for people who come in case of a medical emergency," Sushant Verma, the manager of a petrol said.

