BJP leaders pay tribute to Madan Lal Saini

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Working JP Nadda and paid tributes to BJP at AIIMS here.

Several other leaders also paid tribute to the 75-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who breathed his last on Monday evening.

Earlier, also condoled Saini's death.

"The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Calling him a "jan sevak", Shah said Saini played an important role in strengthening BJP in

"I have received the sad news of death of BJP's and Shri ji. He served the party at different posts. He was a true 'jan sevak' who devoted his life for party and society. He played an important role in strengthening BJP in Rajasthan. Saini's demise is an irreparable loss for BJP family. I offer my condolences and pray for his soul," the tweeted.

Nadda and also offered condolences to the bereaved family.

"I am shocked by the information of the death of and my fellow in Rajya Sabha Shri This is irreparable damage to the family. Madan Lal Saini devoted his whole life to serve the society. God bless his virtuous soul," Nadda tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, said, "I am shocked at the passing away of State and Rajya Sabha MP

Madan ji was distinguished as a skilled organiser and a simple person. My condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them the power to endure this suffering."

Rajasthan and Deputy also offered condolences to Saini's family.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, of My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

said in his tweet, " state president Madan Lal Ji Saini's demise is a big loss for the state. Madan ji's life has been a symbol of simplicity. My tributes to him and condolences towards his family members.

