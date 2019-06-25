VP Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Madan Lal Saini

Vice Venkaiah paid tributes to BJP at the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Earlier, many other prominent BJP leaders paid tribute to the 75-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who breathed his last here on Monday evening.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Working JP Nadda and paid tributes to the veteran leader.

also condoled Saini's death.

"The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the party in He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Calling him a "jan sevak", Shah said Saini played an important role in strengthening BJP in

"I have received the sad news of the death of BJP's and Shri ji. He served the party at different posts. He was a true 'jan sevak' who devoted his life for party and society. He played an important role in strengthening BJP in Rajasthan. Saini's demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I offer my condolences and pray for his soul," the tweeted.

said the last rites of the late BJP leader will be performed in Sikar.

"After embalming, the body will be taken to at night. It will be kept at BJP office there from 7.30-10 am for people to pay their last respects. Then it will be taken to Sikar. The last rites will be performed at 3 pm there," Shekhawat told reporters here.

Minister and Deputy also offered condolences to Saini's family.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. ji, of My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

said in his tweet, " state president Madan Lal Ji Saini's demise is a big loss for the state. Madan ji's life has been a symbol of simplicity. My tributes to him and condolences towards his family members.

