Air pollution: Delhi-NCR schools, educational institutions to remain closed

In wake of air pollution, all government and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi-NCR including Gurugram will remain closed till further orders.
The move came after the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) issued an order on Tuesday.
"All private and public Schools, Colleges, and Educational Institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education," read the CAQM order.
Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram on Thursday ordered the officials of all departments to follow the instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas.
Only industries with gas connectivity will be allowed to operate on gas. The use of unauthorized fuel in industries will be prohibited, said the official.
The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday had issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.
The commission has also directed five states to submit a compliance report before November 22 to the commission and directions will be closely monitored by Chief Secretary of NCR states, GNCTD on a regular basis, said the official release.
Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government to call for an "emergency meeting" on November 16 with Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and sought an action plan to curb the air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
The apex court asked the Centre about drastic steps which are scientifically proven and are taken to bring down pollution.
Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fifth consecutive day today, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).
However, the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 379 on Wednesday to 362 today.
