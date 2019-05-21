Allegations on EVM manipulation false, Oppn should learn to accept defeat gracefully: Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP on Tuesday dubbed as "baseless" and "frivolous", the highly "strategized" blame game by the Opposition alleging manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines and asked them to graciously accepting defeat if Modi is once again voted into power.

Senior BJP leader and took a jibe at the Opposition, saying that the EVMs were supposedly fine when its leaders Mamata Banerjee, and had won elections and came to power but are now seeking to blame the machines when it looks like a return of the

"They are creating unnecessary storm about the EVMs which is nothing but their disappointment. They are seeking a reason to justify their defeat, When they won elections in Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, they didn't raise a single question on the EVM, but now they know that they are going to lose the elections and that is why are blaming it," told ANI.

He added that CM Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and CM had similarly not raised their voices against the EVMs when they won elections but were now turning into unnecessary critics.

"Nothing can be termed as a more baseless and classless allegation than these allegations on EVM and the stand of the on it, BJP condemns this highly strategized action by the opposition parties to play this blame game," Prasad said.

Leaders of 22 Opposition parties met the (EC) today and pressed for verification of VVPAT slips with EVM figures of randomly selected polling stations and if any discrepancy is found then the

After the meeting, a delegation of opposition parties along with N Chandrababu Naidu went ahead to knock the doors of of India (ECI), pressing their demand of tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire Assembly constituency, in case a discrepancy is found in any polling booth.

