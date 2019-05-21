Home Secretary calls on states for better preparedness ahead of monsoon

Gauba on Tuesday called on the states and Union Territories to step up their by advance planning and deployment of human, physical and financial resources ahead of the monsoon season, an official release said.

Speaking at the annual conference of Relief Commissioners/Secretaries to review for South West Monsoon-2019, Gauba said, "The Centre would provide all possible assistance under the Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and the (SDRF) besides mobilization of Central Forces."

"The Centre had released more than Rs. 7,000 crores under SDRF and an additional Rs. 10,000 crore under NDRF last year to the States for Disaster Relief," the release read.

Gauba called upon the States to undertake capacity building of urban local bodies, State Disaster Response Force, Fire Service, and Civil Defence since they are the first responders during a calamity.

"During the recent cyclone Fani, loss of human lives was minimal due to accurate and early weather forecasting by Meteorological Department (IMD) and timely mobilization of resources besides better coordination among Centre, and other relevant agencies," he said.

Citing a UN Report, the said that disasters had caused economic losses of US $3 trillion globally during the last two decades.

" alone suffered losses to the tune of $80 billion during 1997-2017," the release read.

Stating that our country is prone to various kinds of disasters, Gauba called for as a long term measure to minimise economic losses.

Addressing the conference, Dr. DN Sharma, Member, Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said: " has been able to reduce deaths due to natural disasters substantially. While 385 people had died last year due to natural disasters, the figure came down to 195 this year.

