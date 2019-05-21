11 people, including sitting MLA Tirong Aboh and his son were killed in attack: CRPF

A total of 11 people, including the sitting People's Party (NPP) MLA and his son were killed when his convoy was ambushed by unknown militants in Bogapani area in Arunachal's district on Tuesday, CRPF said.

According to CRPF, their troops rushed from Khonsu to the accident spot.

suspects 'political rivalry' behind the killing of Aboh and 10 others.

Waii, also said that an enquiry would be initiated into the matter.

" I condemn this incident. This kind of incident has never taken place before. An inquiry into the incident is important. A political rival has done this," said Home Minister, on the death of MLA and his family.

Earlier, also confirmed the death of the MLA and posted on

"The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge Rajnath Singh and PMO to take action against those responsible for such attack," the said.

