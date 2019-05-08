Alyssa Healy making 'technical changes' to hit ball harder

in her mind, has been working to make technical changes during her holidays to enhance her skills which will allow her to hit the ball 'harder' than before.

"I'm making a few technical changes with my at the moment to hopefully allow me to hit the ball harder and further than what I did over the last 12 months. That seems to be working and seems to be coming off pretty well," com.au quoted Healy, as saying.

Ahead of Ashes, Healy feels fortunate as this six-week break has helped her try making 'technical change' which in her opinion takes weeks and weeks of practice.

"It's a small technical change and that takes weeks and weeks of practice before it becomes the norm in your set-up, so without that time it's really difficult to do," Healy said.

"Fortunately this year we've had a six-week break where I could go out and try it. And now we've got a bit of a build-up going into so I can keep working on it and hopefully it will all come into place in early July when we get started," she added.

The multi-format Ashes will have three ODIs, one test and three T20Is and will commence on July 2.

