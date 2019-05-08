English county Yorkshire signs Dom Bess

English county Yorkshire on Wednesday signed off- Bess from Somerset on an initial one-month loan basis to bolster their spin department.

The 21-year old Bess will be available for selection for the club's upcoming fixtures against Kent, Hampshire, Essex, and

"I haven't been getting the that I would like. Once I got a general idea of where I was, I asked if I could go on loan. I've been on the loan list for a while and luckily got in touch through my agent and spoke about an opportunity for a month or so, playing Championship for Yorkshire," Bess said in an official statement released by the club.

"At the moment it's a chance to get some under my belt. To have this opportunity and for Yorkshire to be able to give me this opportunity, I hope I can repay them. It will be a great experience for me to be put into this Yorkshire side and hopefully I can deliver some good performances," he added.

The featured in two Tests matches for England last year and he put up an impressive performance scoring 50 runs and taking three wickets.

"When became available, we thought that it would be advantageous for us. It helps the balance of the team as he can bat as well as bowl his off-spin," Yorkshire's said in an official statement.

" is a highly talented who clearly needs to be playing first team cricket. At Somerset, Dom isn't getting the opportunity with playing, so we feel that it is the right time to loan him," he added.

