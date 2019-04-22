Smriti Irani insulted Amethi people by distributing shoes: Priyanka Gandhi

lost her usually collected demeanour and lashed out at "outsider" stating that the had insulted the people of by distributing shoes there.

"Elections are here and many outsiders have also come here to spread lies that Rahul does not visit here. You people know the truth," Priyanka said during an election rally here.

"The objectionable thing is that ji came here and distributed shoes. She thought that she is insulting Rahul ji but she has insulted the people of You should teach them that people of and respect themselves and will not beg in front of anyone. They should come to you and beg for votes," Priyanka said.

The addressing people at a Nukkad Sabha here said "You should understand what is happening in this election, lying, attempting to divert the attention of people and a campaign that is removed from reality. I have been going around East and seeing the suffering of people, small industries have been shut, youth are unemployed, they has stopped development works in Amethi."

Speaking in the same vein, Priyanka said: "People of Amethi and have never begged in front of anyone. Whosoever has come in front of them, have come with respect. My family have realised that people made us. You have given power and love as well. You are the one who make us leaders."

Meanwhile, the hit back at and said, "I have been an and it would be better if Priyanka ji stopped her acting. As far as the plight of those poor people who did not have shoes to wear, if she has even a bit of shame she should go and see for herself what the truth is."

BJP has fielded Smriti Irani against in Amethi. In 2014, Rahul had defeated Irani by a margin of over one lakh votes.

A furious Priyanka also hit out at claiming that he has not visited a single village of his constituency.

" used to visit areas of his constituency. also visits villages. I went to Varanasi, I asked people if has come there. I learnt that he has not visited a single village in the last five years," she said.

Amethi and in are scheduled to go to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 6, while will witness polling in the last phase on May 19.

