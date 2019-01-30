The latest innovations from Taiwan unveiled at Convergence India 2019

TAITRA ( External Trade Development Council), the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan, promotes 2019 and Excellence at Convergence

has been one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Excellence, initiated by the (MOEA), honors Taiwan's most innovative products that provide tremendous value to users worldwide.

From 29th to 31st of January, d&i awards and will witness the best in and innovation from Taiwan, exclusively showcased at Pragati Maidan, Hall 10, Booth 52.

In sync with global ICT trends, COMPUTEX is moving forward on Building Global Ecosystems. As one of the best ICT shows on the rise, TAITRA is confident to attract more exhibitors from around the world with expanded exhibition space and also to exceed last year's overwhelming number of 42,284 international visitors from 168 countries. COMPUTEX 2019 focuses on fundamentals and future trends such as AI & IoT, 5G, Blockchain, Innovations & Startups, and Gaming & XR.

Feature exhibit includes Asia's biggest startup event - InnoVEX, a tech hub for international startups to meet global investors and manufacturing partners. Moreover, COMPUTEX d&i awards, an innovation-focused competition, highlight and with excellent design as well as technical innovation are being showcased at Convergence

Taiwan Excellence participates at Convergence this year by revealing cutting-edge to restate its commitment to support India's digital mission. Some of the include Avision's Self-Service Copier and PaperAir 10, Edimax's EdiGreen Air Quality Detector with PM2.5, and many other prominent brands as well as a host of senior corporate leaders and stalwarts from leading Taiwanese brands.

India is emerging as a major sourcing destination for the ICT industry due to the various initiatives undertaken by the government like Digital India, Smart Cities, and Startup India. India's demand for development and Taiwan's willingness to share its expertise have led the two nations to become strategically complementary for mutual progress and benefit.

With the presence of COMPUTEX d&i awards and Taiwan Excellence at Convergence India 2019, more opportunities for trade, industry collaboration, and knowledge partnerships between India and Taiwan can be generated.

In addition, TAITRA has planned year-round activities in India to develop closer ties and increase further cooperation. Activities include meetings between government officials, trade delegations, industry seminars, and trade shows. SMART India - Expo & Summit, a B2B and B2G trade show initiated by TAITRA to facilitate India's ambitious 'Smart Cities Mission', will be held from 17th to 19th of October this year at the (BEC).

It will focus on 'Smart Transportation', 'Smart Energy & Water Management', ' Development & Environmental Sustainability', and 'IoT Solutions' to grasp India's opportunities and to enhance further cooperation between the two countries.

