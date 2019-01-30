OnePlus was best selling premium smartphone brand in 2018: Counterpoint

has emerged as the best selling premium brand in 2018, according to

According to Counterpoint's recently released Q4 2018 report, the Shenzhen-based company has also captured 36% of the premium market retaining its No. 1 position for the third quarter consecutively. In the same quarter, and Samsung's market share in the premium segment in stood at 30% and 26% respectively.

6 was the highest-selling in 2018 followed by 6T. OnePlus was also the fastest growing premium smartphone brand annually, growing at 85% YoY. During Q4, OnePlus 6T helped the brand to widen the market share gap with its nearest competitor, which is now at 10%.

Karn Chauhan, at Counterpoint Research, said, "OnePlus recorded its highest ever shipments in a single quarter to lead the premium smartphone segment for three successive quarters. Additionally, the success of OnePlus drove overall premium smartphone shipments to a record number in a single year. This was driven by strong demand of its latest OnePlus 6T during festive season. The momentum continues even after festive season due to strong word of mouth and product feedback from the end users. Its latest expansion into the offline space along with Experience Stores will help it to reach potential user base in coming quarters."

The smartphone is now available for general sales across all channels including oneplus.in, in, outlets, Croma outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

