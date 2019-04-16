Samuel Eto'o joins Qatar's 'Supreme Committee' as global ambassador

Samuel Eto'o, the former has been roped in by Qatar's Supreme Committee, as the global for the 2022 World Cup.

Eto'o has joined the (SC) as a global ambassador, as step up their preparation for the 2022 World Cup, goal.com reported.

"It's a great honour for me to be an for the SC and hope I am able to deliver what is expected of me. is the biggest competition in - there is nothing bigger - and I think that for the players who have had the chance to play in there is nothing more beautiful," goal.com quoted Eto'o as saying.

" goes much farther than politics and it's important that travels the world because it's everywhere - it's an incredible social force," he added.

Eto'o will work closely with the SC on a various number of projects including workers' welfare projects, legacy programmes and event experience for

The SC is assigned with delivering projects and infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup, which will be hosted by

"Samuel is one of the most successful in the history of the game, and we welcome him to join us on this unique journey. As well as his remarkable achievements on the field, what makes him stand out is the commitment he has shown to using his profile to affect positive change away from the professional game," goal.com quoted SC Secretary, as saying.

The Cameroonian international has been a part of four World Cups between 1998 and 2014. The has appeared in 118 international matches.

He has also won three titles and one World Cup in his glorious career.

